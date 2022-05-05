Joaquin Camacho Arriola, former speaker and Supreme Court of Guam associate justice, of Tamuning, died May 4 at age of 96. Weekday rosaries will be prayed at 5:30 p.m., followed by 6 p.m. Mass. Weekend rosaries will be at 4:30 p.m. followed by 5 p.m. Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning until May 12. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

