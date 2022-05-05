Joaquin Camacho Arriola, former speaker and Supreme Court of Guam associate justice, of Tamuning, died May 4 at age of 96. Weekday rosaries will be prayed at 5:30 p.m., followed by 6 p.m. Mass. Weekend rosaries will be at 4:30 p.m. followed by 5 p.m. Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning until May 12. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bridge leading to Tarzan Pools collapses
- 3 drug arrests after 2 separate traffic stops
- ‘Abuse of authority’: Mom says police took her minor son out of school, into custody
- Indoor mask mandate dropped
- ‘We will fight harder for our Melissa’: Family urges no parole for killer
- Motorcyclist, 25, dies in serious crash; suspect charged with vehicular homicide
- Customers enjoy Chapter One Dumpling House soft opening
- 'She was treated like an animal’: 15 years for man who killed cousin
- Convicted Army vet says prison lacks medical care
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
I rarely make election predictions, but ... if the primary process is not corrected, we are going to see a lot of litigation related to the pr… Read more
- Samuel Friedman
“The best lack all conviction while the worst are full of passionate intensity." Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In