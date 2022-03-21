Joaquin "Champ" Castro Gogo Jr., familian Palau/Manaitai, of Ordot, died March 16 at the age of 54. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

