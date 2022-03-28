Joaquin "Champ" Castro Gogo, Jr., familian Palau/Manaitai/Fetmin/Venancio, of Ordot, died at the age of 53. Daily Mass intentions at San Juan Bautista Church, in Ordot: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 12 at Ada’s Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot; followed by burial at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.
Joaquin Castro Gogo, Jr.
Oya Ngirairikl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Should the mask mandate be lifted?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘A very loving boy’: Family remembers, grieves over the loss of 5-year-old Jayden
- Three hospitalized after four-car crash in Tumon
- Marine honors best friend
- Complaint: Boy, 5, was trapped inside hot car; father was in deep sleep after using meth the day prior
- 'Very loving': Boy brought joy to family
- Four men arrested after leading police on car chase; drugs found on one individual
- Dededo man missing since 2020
- Fired Port police officer gets $208K back pay, other benefits
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
- Dededo man reported missing since 2020
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
COMMENTARY
- +2
- By Terri Schlichenmeyer | For The Guam Daily Post
It was just here a minute ago. Read more
- Samuel Friedman
On Guam we have been inundated with criticism of medical care, some definitely justified, much unjustified and touted by ignorant government o… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In