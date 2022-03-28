Joaquin Castro Gogo, Jr.

Joaquin "Champ" Castro Gogo, Jr., familian Palau/Manaitai/Fetmin/Venancio, of Ordot, died at the age of 53. Daily Mass intentions at San Juan Bautista Church, in Ordot: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 12 at Ada’s Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot; followed by burial at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

