Joaquin "Champ" Castro Gogo Jr., familian Palau/Manaitai/Fetmin/Venancio, of Ordot, died March 16 at the age of 53. Daily Mass of Intention is celebrated at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 12 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot, followed by burial at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

