Joaquin Cruz Alcantara, of Dededo, died Aug. 6 at the age of 56. Daily Mass and rosary are being offered at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7:15 a.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at San Vicente Church. Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills, Yona.

