Joaquin "Uncle Kin"/"Brown Eyes" Cruz Lujan, of Dededo, formerly of Tamuning, Passed away Aug. 14 at the age of 85. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 30 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

