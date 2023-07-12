Joaquin Cruz San Nicolas, of Maina, passed away July 9 at the age of 76. Mass of intentions is being prayed at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Purification Church, Maina. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. July 18 followed by noon Mass at Our Lady of Purification Church, Maina. Interment services will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti.
