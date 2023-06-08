Joaquin "Kin"/"Kinney" F. Taitano, of Yigo, passed away May 29 at the age of 45. Mass of intentions will be held at 6 p.m. weekdays (excluding Thursdays), at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8 a.m. Sundays through June 19 at the Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Funeral services will be held on June 21. Public viewing is from 9 a.m.-noon at the Father Dueñas Boys Chapel. Funeral mass will be at 1 p.m. at the Santa Teresita Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries