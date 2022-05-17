Joaquin “Kin/Kindo” Garrido Blaz, familian Dero, of Barrigada, died recently at the age of 89. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. until May 20 at the Chapel of St. Therese in the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Last respects will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon May 24 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the cathedral-basilica. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetary, Anigua.

