Joaquin "Dinde" Jesus Salas, Jr., of Dededo and formerly of Asan, died Feb. 3 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being said at 7 a.m. daily Monday-Friday, at 5 p.m. Saturday, and at 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Internment services will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries