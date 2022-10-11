Joaquin Leon Guerrero Pangelinan, of Barriagada, died September 29 at the age of 89. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. October 18 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
