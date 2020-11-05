Joaquin "Kin" Meno Crisostomo, familian Pilota, of Inarajan, died Oct. 22 at the age of 78. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 14 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Interment will follow immediately at Inarajan Cemetery, where we will bid him farewell.

