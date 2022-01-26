Joaquin Meno San Nicolas, also known as "JR/Kin," of Inalåhan, died Jan. 10 at the age of 67. Nightly Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays except Thursdays and 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan. Rosary is prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at the family residence. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 27 at 244 E. Chalan Ayuyu, Malojloj. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 2 p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona.
