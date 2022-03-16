Joaquin “Kin” Perez Techaira, familian Bontugan, of Chalan Pago, died Feb. 18 at the age of 60. Virtual rosary is prayed via Zoom, Meeting ID: 818 9193 9186, at 5:30 p.m. weekdays and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon March 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

