Joaquin Quichocho Fernandez, also known as “Kin,” “KinDo,” and “My Man,” familian “Carabao” of Yona, died Dec. 15 at the age of 74. Rosary is being prayed at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Yona as follows: 7 p.m. on Dec. 17, 20 and 22; 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18; 6 p.m. on Dec. 21. Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. Dec. 23 at the Yona church. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
