Joaquin Reyes Cruz, also known as "Kinannie," of Santa Rita, died June 19 at the age of 92. Rosary is being prayed at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; Saturday, June 26, after 5 p.m. Mass; and Sunday, June 27, after 8 a.m. Mass, at Our Lady of Guadelupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita. Funeral service will be announced at a later date.

