Joaquin “Kin"/"Kindo”/"Scooby-Doo" Taitano Tyquiengco, of Malesso', died Nov. 22 at the age of 79. Mass of Intention and rosary is being prayed at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The ninth night of the rosary will be Dec. 3, and will start at 6 p.m. at San Dimas/Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Malesso'. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas/Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, followed by private cremation.

