Joaquin Terlaje Cruz, also known as “Kin," familian Fritada, of Mangilao, died Aug. 1 at the age of 64. Mass of Intention is being offered daily at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Private cremation will follow. Public health guidelines regarding use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

