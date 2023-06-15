Joaquin “Kin”/“Vincent” V.C. Camacho, familian Bruno of Latte Heights, formerly of Agafa Gumas, passed away June 3 at the age of 62. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Load entries