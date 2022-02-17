Joaquina Santos Ulloa

Joaquina Santos Ulloa

Joaquina "Kina" Santos Ulloa, formerly of Agafa Gumas, now in Anchorage Alaska, died Feb. 6 at the age of 72. Masses and rosaries are being offered at 5:30 p.m. daily at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto. Last respects will be held at 3:50 p.m. Feb. 17 at Toto Church. Final resting place will be located in Vancouver, Washington.

Tags

Load entries