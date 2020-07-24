Jody Lee Quintanilla, also known as “Noni,” familian Orong/Spamdon/Ebang, of Santa Rita, died July 18 at the age of 25. Nightly rosary is being said at 7 p.m. at 113 Sgt. G. Camacho St., Santa Rita. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Agat.

