Joe Miranda Mitchell, of Dededo, died Nov. 1 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention will be held nightly at 6 p.m. - except 6:30 p.m. Sundays - at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo, until the funeral. Rosaries will be held on Zoom nightly at 8 p.m. until the funeral. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2433405110?pwd=N3N4RWh4UFoxT0hURHZwQkZNMW5PZz09; Meeting ID: 243 340 5110; Passcode: JOE. Public viewing and last respects will be held from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Nov. 17 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

