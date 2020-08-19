Joe T. Couch, of Nimitz Hill, died Aug. 16 at the age of 78. Private cremation service will be held from 9-10 a.m. Aug. 25 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Do you agree with Guam's return to PCOR1?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- $3.9M in tax refund checks to be mailed out
- Guam bracing to return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1
- All 92 passengers aboard a flight from Honolulu to Guam quarantined due to COVID-positive traveler
- With 26 additional COVID cases, GovGuam weighs possible return to PCOR2, public schools' opening could change
- 'We are closing with a heavy heart'
- Defective lamp leads to drug arrests
- Petition to remove Netflix episode for calling Micronesia a 'terrible country'
- BREAKING: Lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19
- 'We are spiraling'
- AG: Traveler charged with quarantine violation
Images
Videos
Teaching in public schools was challenging before COVID. Now it's tougher. Our teachers and families need support.
On Monday, Guam's public school teachers and administrators stood in line at school entrances to hand out paper packets for students to use wh… Read more
Ginen i Hinasso (From a Thought)
- By Peter Onedera
The political campaign season on the island is not as appealing as it once was when I used to be a Republican. Read more
- Lou Leon Guerrero
Editor's note: Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued this statement in response to the Guam Chamber of Commerce statement on Saturday. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In