Joe “Joseph"/"Jojo"/"Joey”, Torres Aldan, of Agafa Gumas, Yigo, died March 3 at the age of 63. Rosary is being offered at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, at 9 a.m. Sunday with Mass to follow at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, in Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. March 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Sta. Bernadita Catholic Church, in Agafa Gumas, Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

