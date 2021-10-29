Joe "Jack"/"Jose" Zapiter Oledan died on Oct. 21 at the age of 52. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid form 9 - 11 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning on Nov. 4. Internment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.

