Joel Lapena Nadal, of Dededo, died May 19 at the age of 55. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. June 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

