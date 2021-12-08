Joel “Joe” / “Joey” Patrick Evaristo, of Dededo, died on Nov. 10, at the age of 49. Last respects for Joel will be held from 9 - 11 a.m on Dec. 13 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Guam Windward Memorial Cemetery, Yona.

