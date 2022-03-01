Joel Roderick Pocaigue, of Hågat (formerly of Pulantat, Yona), died Feb. 23 at the age of 44. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. March 4 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada, followed by cremation.

