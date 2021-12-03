Joel V. Raniaga Jr., of Yigo, died Nov. 21 at the age of 25. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow in Las Vegas.
