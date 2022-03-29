Joerome "Romey"/"Rome" Jon Toves Aguon died March 5 at the age of 12. Last respects will be held March 30 at 416 Chalan Karetan Trosu Astumbo, Dededo/ Cremation will follow after at Ada’s Mortuary 930 S. Rt. 4 Sinajana, Guam.
Joerome Jon Toves Aguon
