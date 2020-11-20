Joevince “Joey” San Nicolas, familian Hilario, of Malojloj, died Nov. 6 at the age of 38. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 27 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $3.3M in tax refunds, $171K in EIP checks to be mailed this week
- More tax refunds awaiting payment compared to last year
- Labor: Submit documents by Friday for Lost Wages Act
- 'Nobody deserves to die like that'
- 'Operation Christmas Drop,' the movie, is a haunting reminder of our indigenous reality
- Former luxury goods executive opens small business
- Man found sleeping in car in Mongmong with gun on his lap
- 'Don't punish the whole industry'
- Trump names Judge Maria Teresa B. Cenzon to serve on the District Court of Guam
- Police: Man arrested in custodial interference case
Images
Videos
Once in a while, the hiring of a government of Guam employee or manager who does not meet the qualifications for the job becomes public. Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
Let’s get ready to add one more item to the toll that the COVID-19 virus has taken of island life here on Guam. Each year on Dec. 8, the islan… Read more
- Marc Adler
Over the past years, as the U.S. has moved toward autocratic rule, perhaps we should focus on the profile of those enablers and spend more fin… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In