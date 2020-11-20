Joevince “Joey” San Nicolas, familian Hilario, of Malojloj, died Nov. 6 at the age of 38. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 27 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

