John Aguon Taitano, of Yona, and originally from Mount Santa Rosa, Yigo, died Dec. 13 at the age of 87. Viewing will be held from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 28 at San Agustin's Funeral Home, Harmon. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Children under 6 could see more P-EBT benefits in January 2023
- SNAP benefits increase in FY 2023
- Woman accused of resisting arrest after leaving car accident
- Man on life support after auto-pedestrian crash
- Defendant invokes castle doctrine to seek dismissal of felony case
- Man arrested on suspicion of illegal fishing
- Man pleads guilty to groping teen
- Archbishop on 'extended medical leave'
- Dismissal of murder charge expected for mom of drowned baby
- GDOL: 6 Chinese nationals suspected of illegal work with local companies
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
It's Your Village
- Mayor Jesse L.G. Alig
Buenas, everyone! This will be the last article of the year 2022 and it is, by far, the hardest one for me to write. I know that sounds strang… Read moreExpressing kindness matters
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In