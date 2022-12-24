John Aguon Taitano, of Yona, and originally from Mount Santa Rosa, Yigo, died Dec. 13 at the age of 87. Viewing will be held from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 28 at San Agustin's Funeral Home, Harmon. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

