John Anderson Leon Guerrero, Familian Nacha, of Dededo, died July 30 at the age of 77. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11 a.m. August 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church, Lower-level, Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

