John Anthony Fejeran, also known as “John Boo,” familian “Dak,” of Agafa Gumas, Yigo, died May 29 at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on June 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

