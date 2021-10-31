John Anthony Lujan Herrero, also known as “Junior/JAL,” familian Capili/Agilat, of Tamuning, died Oct. 21 at the age of 63. Mass of Intention is offered daily at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

