John Cabrera Taisican Jr. of Yigo, died Feb. 2 at the age of 51. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Private cremation service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona.
