John Cruz Mantanona, also known as “John Daddy," of Yona, died May 28 at the age of 62. Nightly rosary is being said at 194 N. Chalan Kanton Tasi in Yona at 7 p.m. Last day of the rosary will be Saturday, June 6. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 11, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

