John Cruz Sulio Jr., also known as “John Sulio," of Chalan Pago, died Jan. 16 at the age of 51. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

