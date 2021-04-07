John David Gilliam, of Yigo, died March 21 at the age of 77. Viewing and last respects will take place from 9-11 a.m. April 10 at St. Paul’s Assembly of God Church in Harmon, followed by a memorial service from noon-1 p.m.
