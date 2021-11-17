John Edward Pinaula, also known as “John Boy,” of Santa Rita, died on Oct. 27 at the age of 44. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita, and burial at 1 p.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Agat.

