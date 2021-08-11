John Edward Terrell, of Chalan Pago, died Aug. 6 at the age of 94. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Burial service will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

