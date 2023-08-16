John "Mayor"/"Big Guy" Finona Blas, of Yigo, passed away Aug. 10 at the age of 60. Nightly Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. at 182B Chalan Rosan HongYee, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 25 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.

