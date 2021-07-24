John G. Rivera, of Barrigada, died on July 15 at the age of 71. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at 129 Ungkulu Street, Barrigada. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries