John Gutierrez Guzman, familian Bohn, of Maina, died June 11 at the age of 62. Last respects will held from 9 to 11 a.m. June 26 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Purification Church in Maina. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

