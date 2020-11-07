John Henry Mendiola Aflleje, also known as “Pacman," familian Tombot, of Dededo, died Nov. 1 at the age of 49. A virtual rosary is being held nightly at 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.200M.us/j/83876530278?pwd=RIISbG04Q213ckm4SEw3Y3pBVDLaZ209. Rosaries will end on Nov. 15. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

