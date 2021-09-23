John Joseph Iriarte Whitt died on Sept. 16, 2021.
Mass of Intention and Rosaries are being said for John at the San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada, Guam 6 p.m. nightly until Sept. 24.
Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 at Our Lady pf the Chesapeake, 8325 Ventnor Road, Pasadena, Maryland followed by Mass at 11 a.m.
Internment Services will be held at a later date at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
