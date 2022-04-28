John Junior Cruz, of Dededo, died April 19 at the age of 48. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Monday - Friday (lower level), followed by rosary, and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level), followed by rosary until April 28 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. May 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

