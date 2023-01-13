John “JayBoy"/ "Mr. John”, Junior Taijeron, “Familian Cabesa, Katson, Capili & Teya” of Dededo, died Jan. at the age of 59. Mass of Intention followed by nightly Rosaries are being said at Saint at 6 p.m. Jan. 10, 11, and 13 at Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana, at 12:10 p.m. Jan. 12 Mass at St. Fidelis Friary, and at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church (mass followed by rosary). Last respects will be held from 3:30- 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

