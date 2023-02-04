John “JayBoy”/“Mr. John” Junior Taijeron, familian Cabesa, Katson, Capili and Teya, of Dededo, died Jan. 6 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

