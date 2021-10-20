John Lucas Apar Arriola, of Latte Heights, Mangilao formerly from Tamuning died on Sept. 12 at the age of 62. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Oct. 27, from 9 - 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. 

